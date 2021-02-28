William Blair Lowers Systemax (NYSE:SYX) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Systemax’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:SYX opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In related news, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $99,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,702.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,397 shares of company stock worth $3,136,519 in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Systemax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter worth $18,309,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

