WPP AUNZ Limited (WPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.24.

WPP AUNZ Company Profile

WPP AUNZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing, content, and communications services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Large Format Production, Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Specialist Communications.

