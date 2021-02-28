Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 22% Lower This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $44,771.10 or 0.99822703 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and $132.41 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00091772 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,420 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

