WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

WSP Global stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $101.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

