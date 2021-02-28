WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $33.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get WW International alerts:

NASDAQ WW opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in WW International by 29.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.