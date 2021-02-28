Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

