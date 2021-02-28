Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

HUBB stock opened at $177.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $3,138,498. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,549,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

