$0.44 EPS Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBA shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,738,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,512,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after purchasing an additional 499,599 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 383,339 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

