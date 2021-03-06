$12.48 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce $12.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the highest is $13.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 898.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $91.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $231.20 million, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $303.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zogenix by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Zogenix by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

