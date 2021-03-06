$144.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $144.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $585.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.99 million to $589.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $626.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $301,323. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,028. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

