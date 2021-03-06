$20.56 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report $20.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.36 million to $29.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $7.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $860.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $753.08 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

SRNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRNE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,434,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,361,984. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

