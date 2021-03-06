$307.50 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce sales of $307.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.89 million to $419.10 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $7.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,867.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $824.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.89 million to $972.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $405.46 million, with estimates ranging from $341.12 million to $469.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,432,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,427. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $189.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

