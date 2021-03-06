3,772 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $140.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

