AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 63.5% in February

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,152,500 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the January 28th total of 1,316,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,525.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) stock remained flat at $$26.80 during trading on Friday. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

