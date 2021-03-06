Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ATSG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. 386,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $877,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

