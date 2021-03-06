Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,000. ANSYS makes up approximately 11.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ANSYS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.03. 940,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,823 shares of company stock worth $12,523,631. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
