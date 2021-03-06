Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,000. ANSYS makes up approximately 11.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.03. 940,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,823 shares of company stock worth $12,523,631. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.