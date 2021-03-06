Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,713,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,013,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

