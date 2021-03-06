American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares reported sales of $6.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $29.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.60 million, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of AMRB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 1,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

