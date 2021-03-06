Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $29.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. AXT posted sales of $20.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $122.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $132.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.78 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,290 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AXT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AXT by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 877,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,580. The firm has a market cap of $466.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.21 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

