Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IMAX posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,791. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IMAX by 703.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

