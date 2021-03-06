Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,809,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

