Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,809,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit