Analysts Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Price Target at $76.75

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

