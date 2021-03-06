Analyzing Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) & Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Haemonetics and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 11.76% 22.85% 10.40% Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Haemonetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haemonetics and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Haemonetics presently has a consensus price target of $144.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.14%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haemonetics and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $988.48 million 6.18 $76.53 million $3.31 36.33 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 35.63 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.02

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

