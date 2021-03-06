Analyzing Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas and Paragon Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Paragon Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 3.08 $439.10 million $0.78 18.10 Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas and Paragon Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas currently has a consensus target price of $17.58, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas beats Paragon Shipping on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

