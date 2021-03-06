Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $822,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.12. 11,357,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,233,318. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $380,412,263.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.