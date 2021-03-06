Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 394,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.1% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.6% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,292,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,892,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.