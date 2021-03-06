Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 336,545 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 336,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,888,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.52. 12,050,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,445. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94.

