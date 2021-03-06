Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $172.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.96. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

