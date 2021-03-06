Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.69 or 0.00773833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.