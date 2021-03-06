Bancor Price Up 80% Over Last 7 Days (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $8.59 or 0.00017360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $543.55 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00774239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042972 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 151,498,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network

Bancor Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

