Bitzeny Market Capitalization Reaches $112,128.16 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $112,128.16 and $43.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.00371595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.