BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,204,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 794,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,828,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 814,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUC remained flat at $$14.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

