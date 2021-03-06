BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 373,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 117,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of DCF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.23. 59,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

