Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Santander downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of BRFS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

