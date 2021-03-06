Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $22.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 415,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,745. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.57 million, a P/E ratio of -56.59, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

