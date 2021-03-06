Brokerages Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post sales of $3.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $17.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $20.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.42 million, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $54.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

