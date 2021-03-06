Brokerages Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post $145.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $146.30 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $523.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.57 million to $524.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $644.06 million to $701.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on COUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

COUP stock traded down $14.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.21.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

