Brokerages Expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.79. 200,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

