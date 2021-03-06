Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.00. Verso reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verso.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $13.32. 440,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,036. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verso by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in Verso by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Verso by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

