Brokerages Set Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Target Price at $8.25

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX remained flat at $$2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,891,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 826,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,725 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

