Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $48.50

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.