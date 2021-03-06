Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target at $36.25

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

