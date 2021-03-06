Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target at $36.25

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Analyst Recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit