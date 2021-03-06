Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $54.40

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $53.62. 2,234,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,209. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

