Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 146.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 378,664 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 307,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.