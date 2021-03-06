Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Up 36.9% in February

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Capitala Finance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPTA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

