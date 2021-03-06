CCUniverse One Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,933.91 and approximately $7.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006341 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006628 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

