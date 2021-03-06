CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $28,155.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.42 or 0.00770922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00043184 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.