Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.72 Million

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post $300.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.16 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $279.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,433. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

