Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Up 55.6% in February

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,850,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 28th total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,624,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

