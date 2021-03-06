CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Up 19.6% This Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $999,557.23 and $336.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00773294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00042937 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

